The most dramatic week yet of Unrivaled saw multiple high-level games, bizarre officiating incidents, a shake-up in the standings and, of course, some incredible individual performances from the best women's basketball players in the world.

While Napheesa Collier remains the best player in the league, her co-founder, Breanna Stewart, is rising fast up the rankings. Stewart was mighty impressive in Week 3, as she led Mist to its first two wins of the season with a pair of double-doubles. Those two are now in some unique company on the stats leaderboard.

Stewart, who was previously unranked, and Dearica Hamby were the biggest risers this week, while the injured Alyssa Thomas dropped off the board.

Here are CBS Sports' latest Unrivaled Player Power Rankings.

1. Napheesa Collier, Lunar Owls BC -- Last Week: No. 1

29.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 64.5% FG,

It's all getting a bit repetitive with Collier, who continues to be far and away the best player in Unrivaled. She put up another absurd stat line in Lunar Owls' win over Vinyl, which moved them to 6-0: 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Collier now has three 30-point games this season; the rest of the league combined has five, and no other player has more than one.

2. Kayla McBride, Laces BC -- Last week: No. 2

24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 49% FG, 45.1% 3FG

The Laces' perfect start to the season came to an end this week when they actually lost both games, but that was through no fault of McBride's. She recorded two more efficient performances and is second in the league in scoring by a wide margin. Her 3-point shooting continues to set her apart. Through the first three weeks she's first in makes (23) and attempts (51), and third in percentage (45.1) among players with at least 25 attempts.

3. Dearica Hamby, Vinyl BC -- Last week: No. 6

21.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 61.8% FG

Hamby continues to prove her career year in the WNBA last summer was not a fluke. In one of the best individual performances thus far, she tallied 35 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Mist, scoring over half of her team's points in the process. Furthermore, she joined Collier as the only players with a 35/10 game this season. Those two are also the only players averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

4. Breanna Stewart, Mist BC -- Last Week: Unranked

18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals, 43.2% FG

After a disappointing showing on opening night, Stewart has been on a tear. That continued this week as she led Mist to its first two wins of the season. After putting up big double-doubles in both games, Stewart is suddenly up to sixth in the league in scoring, second in rebounding, fourth in steals and fifth in blocks. The only other player in the top-six in all such categories is Collier.

5. Allisha Gray, Lunar Owls BC -- Last Week: No. 4

19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 47.2% FG

Collier's dominance has been well documented, but the Lunar Owls are only still undefeated because she's gotten consistent help from Gray, who continues to score at an efficient level. She was once again the second-leading scorer in both of their wins this week, and checks in at fourth in the league in scoring. It should come as no surprise that her and Collier are the only teammates in the top five in scoring.

6. Tiffany Hayes, Laces BC -- Last Week, No. 3

18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 43.2% FG

This was a frustrating week for Hayes, who played well in Laces' narrow defeat to Lunar Owls in the battle of unbeatens, but had to leave their contentious loss to Rose due to concussion symptoms, which hurt her stats. There has been no update yet on her status for Week 4, but if she cannot go that would be a major loss for Laces, especially with Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young dealing with knee issues.