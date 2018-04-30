Unsuspecting paddle boarder gets jacked up by textbook tackle from a dolphin

There are plenty of dangers to consider while leisurely paddle boarding out on the open water: Sharks; strong waves, bad weather, pirates. The list goes on and on.

I'm not totally sure where "tackling dolphins" ranks on that list, but I can tell you with certainty that its stock is on the rise. That's because a 54-year-old paddle boarder in Australia got absolutely demolished by bloodthirsty dolphin last week.

That's a textbook hit right there. The dolphin doesn't lead with the crown or target too high. No, it makes an exceptional body-on-body hit that completely separates the paddler from his board. Beautiful stuff.

Could this dolphin make the Miami Dolphins? It's possible!

But this video brings up an important question for us all to consider: Are dolphins getting sick of their reputation for being human-friendly? Are the wild ones out there seeking vengeance for all their relatives being forced to take endless dumb vacation photos that go to die on your aunt's Facebook page?

If so, this is a warning shot. The message has been sent. Don't go over the middle when a dolphin is lurking deep in coverage.