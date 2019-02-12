Upcoming Showtime documentary series explores the legalization of sports gambling

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to erase the ban on federal sports gambling reshaped the betting landscape in 2018, and already, the intertwined community of gamblers and sports fans have felt its effects. With a once-taboo industry at its most critical juncture, Showtime's Sports Documentary Films will offer an inside look at the historic legalization as part of a multi-part documentary series called "ACTION," which will debut at 8 p.m. ET on March 24.

The four-part series is designed to explore the evolving impact of the SCOTUS ruling on both sports and gambling, per Showtime:

ACTION chronicles the lives of professional gamblers, bookies and oddsmakers throughout the 2018 NFL season following the Supreme Court decision to lift a ban on sports betting. The series will culminate with the biggest gambling day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday. The character-driven narrative delivers intimate access to a diverse cross-section of authentic and sometimes garrulous subjects within the sports gaming community, documenting the effects of legalization through their prisms.

"The world of sports gambling has fascinated Hollywood for decades, but never before has a documentary captured the essence of the industry at such a pivotal period," said Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza. "Through the lens of industry professionals and real-life gamblers within every virtual layer of the business -- both legal and illegal -- "ACTION" delivers a one-of-a-kind look as sports gambling enters a brave new world."

Among those who appear in "ACTION," which follows the Emmy Award-winning "Disgraced" in a series of Showtime Sports productions, are Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, big-name bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, pro gambler Bill "Krack" Krackomberger and sports broadcaster Brent Musburger.