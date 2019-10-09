U.S. women's gymnastics wins record-tying fifth consecutive world championship as Simone Biles makes more history

The U.S. gymnastics team is showing no signs of slowing down, and with its top finish at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart, Germany tied a record with five consecutive worlds wins. Romania also won five straight titles from 1994 to 2001 (they did not compete in 1996, 1998 or 2000).

The five year domination shows just how impressive U.S. gymnastics has been recently. The team finished with 172.330 points, almost six points ahead of second place Russia.

The team was led by the now most-decorated female gymnast Simone Biles, who has 15 world championship gold medals with 21 medals total. The Olympian also now has two new moves named after her, one on floor and one on beam, which will be called the "Biles II" and "Biles" respectively, after being the first to ever execute them on an international stage.

Biles is also creeping up on being the most decorated gymnast of all time, male or female, as she is just two behind Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus, who has 23.

The day was not perfect for the U.S. team. They recorded their first fall since the 2010 Olympics when Sunisa Lee fell during a back layout, but going into the competition it seemed near impossible for any country to dethrone the group. That held up as Biles and the rest of the squad excelled across the board.

Biles has the chance to add more medals to her collection after qualifying for four event finals and is expected to win the all-around title on Thursday.