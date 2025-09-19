Friday sports bettors have a two-game college football slate and a full night of MLB games to use the current DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The Oklahoma State Cowboys look to erase the memories from their 69-3 loss to No. 6 Oregon on Sept. 6, and they've had nearly two full weeks to attempt to move past their poor performance. Losing in that manner can either make a team focus more at practice, or lose all confidence and create a downward tailspin. But the SportsLine model doesn't project an Oklahoma State team coached by Mike Gundy to just fade away, as it has Oklahoma State -10 as one of its Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model also has the Brewers defeating the Cardinals, and Over 7.5 runs scored in the Mariners vs. Astros game among its Friday best bets in MLB action. Houston and Seattle have gone Over this total in four straight meetings, leading the model to project the Over once again as a part of its Friday best bets.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, enters Week 26 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 34-27 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It's also a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024.

Best Friday best bets:

Oklahoma State (-10) over Tulsa (-110)

Brewers (-122) to defeat the Cardinals

Mariners vs. Astros Over 7.5 total runs (-103)

Oklahoma State has won 10 straight games against Tulsa, including last year even during a 3-9 season for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State won 45-10 on the road last season in the front end of a home-and-home, as Tulsa will travel to Oklahoma State's Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Friday night. Eight of those 10 victories came by at least 10 points for Oklahoma State. Nothing went right for Oklahoma State against Oregon, but the Cowboys held UT Martin to 225 yards in their 27-7 Week 1 victory. Oklahoma State held Tulsa to 5 of 16 on third downs and 1 of 3 on fourth downs last year, and the model projects the Cowboys to cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

Brewers (-122) to defeat the Cardinals

The Brewers have the best record in baseball (94-59), and they enter off a three-game sweep over the Angels and winners of five of their last six contests. Two of those five victories came against St. Louis as the Brewers took two of three games against the Cardinals last weekend. The Brewers are starting 23-year-old rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who wasn't at his best against the Cardinals as he allowed four runs over five innings, but he held the Pirates to one run over seven innings in his prior start. Misiorowski made the All-Star Game as a rookie, quickly proving he was MLB-ready. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 3-7 over their last 10 games. St. Louis starts Sonny Gray, and the Cardinals are 1-3 over his last four starts. The model projects the Brewers to win in 62% of simulations.

Mariners vs. Astros Over 7.5 total runs (-103)

The Astros and Mariners averaged a combined 11.3 runs per game in their previous series in July, going Over this total in all three contests. They've gone Over this total in four straight meetings and in seven of their last eight head-to-head contests. The Mariners are 10th in baseball in scoring (4.73 runs per game), and have gone Over this total in four of their last five games. Both teams are throwing quality pitchers, with Houston's Hunter Brown (2.27 ERA) and Seattle's Bryan Woo (3.02 ERA) going head-to-head for the second time this season. The Mariners defeated the Astros, 11-3, the first time they met, as Woo allowed five runs (four earned) and Brown surrendered all three runs over just four innings in that contest for Houston. The model projects the Over to hit in 60.5% of simulations.

