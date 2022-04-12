The 2021 NFL season concluded two months ago, a reminder that there is still a ways to go until the 2022 campaign starts up in the fall. Fortunately, football fans won't have to wait that long to enjoy football this spring with the return of the USFL. The new version of the USFL will kick off its regular season this Saturday with a prime-time matchup between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.

Fans tuning into the USFL will see several new advents in pro football that includes a three-point option following touchdowns, a new onside kick option as well as a brand new overtime format. Fans will also get a chance to cheer for new players who are hoping to make the most of their opportunity in the USFL. Here's a look at 15 players fans will want to keep tabs on throughout the USFL's 2022 season.

QB Jordan Ta'amu, Bandits: Ta'amu spent three weeks with Houston in 2019 before continuing his pro career with the XFL's BattleHawks. He then had multiple stints with Kansas City and Detroit while also spending time with Washington and Carolina. In college, Ta'amu enjoyed success in 2017 after replacing Patterson, who suffered an injury during his final year at Ole Miss. As the team's starter in 2018, Ta'amu threw for 3,918 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight picks. Only Tua Tagovailoa threw for more yards among SEC quarterbacks that season.



Ta'amu spent three weeks with Houston in 2019 before continuing his pro career with the XFL's BattleHawks. He then had multiple stints with Kansas City and Detroit while also spending time with Washington and Carolina. In college, Ta'amu enjoyed success in 2017 after replacing Patterson, who suffered an injury during his final year at Ole Miss. As the team's starter in 2018, Ta'amu threw for 3,918 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight picks. Only Tua Tagovailoa threw for more yards among SEC quarterbacks that season. WR Rashard Davis, Bandits: Davis won a ring as a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team back in 2017. He NFL experience also includes stints with the Raiders, Chiefs and Titans, while he recorded his first NFL regular season reception. The 5-foot-9 Davis enjoyed a standout college career at James Madison, where in 2016 he earned unanimous All-America status after returning four punt returns for touchdowns. He also caught three touchdowns while helping the Dukes win the FCS national title.

ILB Scooby Wright , Stallions: Wright has played for three NFL teams along with stints in the AAF and XFL. He was college football's top linebacker at Arizona in 2014, when he tallied 14 sacks, six forced fumbles, 163 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. An injury in 2015 limited him to just three games.

Scooby Wright Wright has played for three NFL teams along with stints in the AAF and XFL. He was college football's top linebacker at Arizona in 2014, when he tallied 14 sacks, six forced fumbles, 163 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. An injury in 2015 limited him to just three games. QB Shea Patterson, Panthers: The former Ole Miss and Michigan quarterback joins the Panthers after previously spending time with the Chiefs, BC Lions, and Montreal Alouettes. The top pick in the USFL Draft, Patterson threw for 68 touchdowns against 27 interceptions during his time time in college.

The former Ole Miss and Michigan quarterback joins the Panthers after previously spending time with the Chiefs, BC Lions, and Montreal Alouettes. The top pick in the USFL Draft, Patterson threw for 68 touchdowns against 27 interceptions during his time time in college. WR Jeff Badet, Panthers: Badet spent parts of the past two seasons with Washington, Atlanta and Las Vegas. He also had a brief stint in the XFL in 2020. The 6-foot wideout put up solid numbers in college, where he caught 108 passes and 10 touchdowns during his time at Kentucky and Oklahoma. A big-play threat, Badet averaged 16.5 yards per catch in college that included a whopping 21.6-yard average in 2016.

QB Paxton Lynch, Panthers: Michigan has arguably the USFL's best quarterback situation. The 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lynch made four starts over his two seasons with the Broncos. He spent parts of the 2019-20 seasons with the Seahawks and Steelers before spending the 2021 season with the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders. In college, the 6-foot-7 Lynch threw 59 touchdown and 23 touchdowns for Memphis.

Michigan has arguably the USFL's best quarterback situation. The 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lynch made four starts over his two seasons with the Broncos. He spent parts of the 2019-20 seasons with the Seahawks and Steelers before spending the 2021 season with the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders. In college, the 6-foot-7 Lynch threw 59 touchdown and 23 touchdowns for Memphis. WR John Franklin III, Bandits: One of the main stars of the Netflix hit Last Chance U, Franklin switched from quarterback to receiver upon joining the Bears as a free agent in 2018. He was a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers in 2020 despite not playing a snap that season.