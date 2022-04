The USFL will be kicking off its inaugural season this weekend, providing a spring alternative to the NFL -- which is in the midst of its offseason. For 12 weeks (10 regular season and two postseason), the USFL will provide new technological innovations and a few fun changes to football that will keep the fans intrigued.

The league has no connection to the NFL as the USFL will look to establish its own identity. Based on spring football over the last few years, the USFL will be a success if it completes its first season (the first spring league not affiliated to accomplish the task since the XFL in 2001).

Playing in one centralized location (Birmingham, Alabama) will help the league grow, even if the eight teams are represented by eight different cities -- with the same names of the old USFL in the 1980s. This version of the USFL has some notable names in year one, as these players are looking for a second shot in the NFL by playing meaningful games (something that is becoming obsolete with the NFL preseason being reduced).

Here are the rosters for all eight USFL teams. Each team will carry a 38-man active roster and a seven-man practice squad (45 total).

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits