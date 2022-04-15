The United State Football League ceased operations in 1986, but a new upstart league using the same name will debut this week. The latest attempt to capitalize on the market for spring football, the USFL will consist of eight teams and all home games will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham. And with DraftKings running a $300,000 USFL daily Fantasy tournament as well as several other tournaments, cash games and 50-50s for the full-weekend slate, USFL DFS can help fill the daily Fantasy football void during the NFL offseason.

There will be four games this weekend with the Houston Gamblers taking on the Michigan Panthers to kick off the Week 1 USFL action on Saturday and then three games scheduled for Sunday. But who will be the best values in the USFL DFS player pool, and what should your strategy be for setting your USFL DFS lineups given that the league is brand new? Before making your USFL DFS picks for Week 1, be sure to check out the USFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.



He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best USFL DFS values.

Top USFL DFS picks for Week 1

White is high on Philadelphia Stars quarterback Bryan Scott, who is priced at $9,200 on DraftKings. In a league where several quarterbacks were former starters at high-major collegiate programs, Scott will be a relative unknown after playing at Division III Occidental College. However, he'll have the benefit of having familiarity with the offense of head coach Bart Andrus, who coached him with the Generals of The Spring League in 2020.

Scott beat out former LSU starter Zach Mettenberger to be the starter for the Generals and went on to win TSL MVP honors, becoming the only quarterback in that league's history to throw for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in its four-game season. Scott was the third overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft and this will be a great opportunity for Scott to gain some exposure and possibly earn an invite to an NFL training camp.

He also sees the upside in Birmingham Stallions running back C.J. Marable ($5,400 on DraftKings), who was a star at Coastal Carolina. A three-year contributor for the upstart program, Marable rushed for 2,691 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Chanticleers and also added 84 catches for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air and that versatility is a big reason why White sees value.

"I believe Birmingham has the edge over New Jersey in the opener, and that should mean plenty of work for the team's RBs in the second half," White told SportsLine. "Tony Brooks-James was drafted ahead of Marable, but I prefer the latter's all-around ability."

How to set USFL DFS lineups

