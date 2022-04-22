The USFL's return to play after more than 35 years proved once again that there is an appetite for professional spring football. Several networks broadcasting the New Jersey-Birmingham game on Saturday combined to pull in over three million viewers. A significant portion of that interest certainly came from daily Fantasy football players watching to see if their picks were winners for tournaments hosted on DraftKings.

Those that included New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez picked the only passer in Week 1 to throw more than one touchdown pass. In fact, his first pass was a 49-yard throw down the sideline that took an impressive catch from Randy Satterfield to complete, but fired up the fans. The Generals are back in action against the Michigan Panthers on Friday night, but should you select Perez or Satterfield in the USFL DFS player pool? Before you make your USFL DFS picks for Week 2, be sure to check out the USFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best USFL DFS values.

Now, White has turned his attention to Week 2 USFL action and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top USFL DFS picks for Week 2

White is high on Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson ($10,400 on DraftKings) for Week 2. Patterson completed 68 percent of his passes in Week 1 for 192 yards and a touchdown in a 17-12 loss to Houston to open the season. After finishing his college career with the seventh-most passing yards in Michigan Wolverines history, he finished with the second-most passing yards in Week 1.

In Week 2, Patterson and the Panthers take on the Generals, who allowed Birmingham Stallions QB J'Mar Smith to finish with two total touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks last week. Michigan's Lance Lenoir Jr. and Joe Walker finished as two of the top seven receivers from Week 1 and have already displayed a rapport with the quarterback. Patterson should stay upright in Week 2 and pick apart the Generals defense to lead USFL DFS lineups on Friday night.

White also recommends stacking Patterson with Lenoir Jr. ($7,600 on DraftKings). The Western Illinois product finished with the fifth-most receiving yards in Week 1, with 71, and caught Patterson's only touchdown pass. Equally as important, he finished tied with two others for the second-most targets to an individual receiver last week.

Stallions' quarterbacks completed just 51 percent of their passes against the Generals in Week 1, but they threw the ball 31 times. Patterson is a more polished quarterback than Smith and should be able to pick out his receivers more consistently this week. Plenty of volume is up for grabs in the Michigan offense this weekend, and Lenoir Jr. should be the biggest beneficiary.

How to set USFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers this weekend.

So who is R.J. White putting in his optimal USFL DFS lineups for the USFL Week 2?