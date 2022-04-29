Understandably, the first week of action in the USFL didn't produce too many eye-popping performances as eight teams all playing their first games got a feel for the level of competition. That wasn't the case in Week 2, as top quarterback performances headlined the weekend, like Birmingham QB J'Mar Smith's 229 yards passing and two touchdowns in addition to 31 rushing yards. Smith has begun to establish himself as a consistent offensive producer both for the Stallions and USFL DFS lineups.

Smith's top target and a receiver that has proven to be a capable stack option in the USFL DFS player pool is Osirus Mitchell, who has 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of action. As fans and daily Fantasy players continue to learn more about the teams and their players, USFL DFS tournaments and cash games are becoming more popular each week. Before you make your USFL DFS picks on DraftKings for Week 3, be sure to check out the USFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from CBS Sports Fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. He's also had a successful start to the 2022 USFL season, going 6-2 with his USFL picks. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best USFL DFS values.

Top USFL DFS picks for Week 3

White is high on Philadelphia quarterback Bryan Scott ($10,100 on DraftKings). If once is a fluke, and twice is a coincidence, then Scott has a chance to prove that three times is a trend when it comes to providing top passing performances. Through the first two weeks of the season, the widely unknown former D-III QB leads the league in passing with 474 passing yards, four touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Scott has completed 70.8 percent of his passes through his first two games, which is also tops in the league. Perhaps the most impressive thing about his completion rate is that he has also thrown the most passes of any USFL quarterback. The Stars take on the Generals in Week 3, who struggled to contain Smith in Week 1, but bottled up Shea Patterson last week in an ugly win over the Michigan Panthers.

White also is high on New Orleans running back T.J. Logan ($7,700 on DraftKings). Logan has been a jack-of-all-trades for New Orleans this season, and makes for a solid 1-2 punch with fellow running back Jordan Ellis. Ellis actually has more rushing yards (153 to Logan's 99), but Logan makes up for it in the passing game. Ellis has exactly zero receiving yards, but Logan has 67, which puts him 16th among all offensive players.

Logan has also been a factor in the return game for New Orleans, and has the fifth-most kick return yards in the league, with 115. His athleticism and explosiveness make him a threat to break off a return which would provide a welcome splash of Fantasy points. New Orleans takes on Birmingham, who allowed Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson to rack up 93 yards on 16 carries in Week 2.

How to set USFL DFS lineups

