A theme has developed through the first two weeks of the 2022 USFL season and that's mostly close games, followed by one blowout. For the second straight week, the league saw its first three games all decided by seven points or fewer and then the last game of the weekend being a lopsided affair. Vegas is even unsure as to which of the four games on the Week 3 USFL schedule will be the outlier, as all four contests have spreads of 3.5 points or fewer, per Caesars Sportsbook. The headline matchup will see the league's only two undefeated teams face off as the Birmingham Stallions (2-0) take on the New Orleans Breakers (2-0) on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The Breakers (-3.5) are the biggest favorites of the weekend in the latest Week 3 USFL lines from Caesars. They lead the league in scoring defense and point differential, while the Stallions top in scoring offense. Which side should you lean towards when placing your Week 3 USFL bets? All of the Week 3 USFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine pro football expert, R.J. White, has all the USFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 USFL picks now.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White has delivered consistently on a high volume of picks over the long-term, returning $2,542 to $100 bettors on more than 800 against the spread picks since the start of the 2017 NFL season. It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

He was also 16-4 on all XFL ATS picks before the league suspended operations in 2020. That included starting a 13-1 run at the start as books scrambled to correctly evaluate team quality in a league where little was known heading into the season. He also had a successful start to the 2022 USFL season, going 6-2 with his USFL picks. If anybody can spot value in the USFL lines, it's him.

Now, White has turned its attention to the latest Week 3 USFL odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every USFL matchup.

Top Week 3 USFL predictions

One of the top Week 3 USFL predictions White recommends: The Philadelphia Stars (-1) cover versus the New Jersey Generals on Sunday night. Both teams sport 1-1 records and their scoring differentials are separated by just a single point. But that's where the similarities end between these two as they operate vastly different offensive schemes. Philadelphia is a high-octane unit that leads the USFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, while New Jersey is all ground-and-pound, leading the league in rushing yards.

Another big difference between the two is their respective efficiencies on third downs. The Stars rank second in the league in third-down conversion percentage (38.5) while the Generals are second-worst at 28 percent. Both squads have the same turnover differential, but it's important to note that Philadelphia has been simply unlucky on what happened after they turned the ball over.

Philadelphia has thrown a pick-six, given up a safety, and seen one of its fumbles result in a scoop and score. Thus, the defense hasn't been to blame for one-third of the points the team has allowed. Those events are seemingly unsustainable for the opposition going forward and White notes that without them, Philadelphia boasts one of the best scoring defenses in the league. That's a big reason why he expects the Stars to cover as one-point favorites, and he's backing the over (40.5) in this matchup.

"The Stars defense has also been better than the scoreboard would lead you to believe, as they're only responsible for surrendering 30 of the 46 points Philadelphia has allowed through two weeks," White told SportsLine. "And that 15 points allowed per game mark is good for third in the league."

Week 3 USFL schedule, odds (via Caesars)

Saturday, April 30

4 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers (+2, 39)

8 p.m. ET Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers (-3.5, 44.5)

Sunday, May 1

2:30 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers (-2, 39.5)

8 p.m. ET New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars (-1, 40.5)