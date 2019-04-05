Utah High school baseball coach placed on administrative leave after soaking field with gasoline
The coach was attempting to dry out the field
Note to all sports coaches: The term "lighting a fire under your team" is not meant to be taken literally.
Unfortunately for a high school baseball coach in Utah, he apparently did not get that memo. Steve Ross, the head coach of Clearfield High School's varsity baseball team, has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly pouring 15 to 20 gallons of unleaded gasoline on the team's home field.
Ross ill-advised gas dump was apparently an attempt to dry out the wet field. During a game in late March, a parent noted that the field smelled like gas, and a formal complaint was filed.
Now instead of a dry field, Clearwater has no field.
While Ross is stuck at home facing the consequences of his extremely poor decision making, the field is being dug up by, as the Davis County Health Department examines exactly how much damage the gasoline has done. There's concern that the gas has penetrated the soil enough to contaminate the groundwater.
It sounds like Mr. Genius Baseball Man's drying method has turned into a rather expensive and inconvenient sideshow for the school, and his baseball team is left without a coach until Clearfield decides what they're going to do with Ross.
In the meantime, the school may want to invest in a tarp.
-
Hawaii vs. UC Santa Barbara volleyball
Hawaii hosts Santa Barbara in a top-five matchup
-
Kentucky Derby 2019 odds, expert picks
Jody Demling has called the winners of both races all but once in the last decade
-
April Fool's Day jokes around sports
Yes, your favorite teams and players did their best to ruin your day
-
Calif. track closes after horse deaths
The one-mile track at Santa Anita Park underwent extensive testing
-
Florida Derby odds, picks, predictions
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg was all over Justify at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont
-
Florida Derby odds, lineup, bets, picks
Jody Demling has also called 9 of the last 14 Preakness winners