Football definitely looks different amid the coronavirus pandemic. That goes for the fans at the high school level, as well. High school football has resumed in Utah and there are new protocols in place for everyone to ensure the safety of players, coaches, fans and the general community. That includes requiring people at games to wear masks and stay separated in the stands.

At a high school football game in Utah on Thursday night between American Fork and Timpview, the protocols weren't exactly being follow, so an athletic director took matters into his own hands. American Fork AD Jeremy Lewis stopped the game and made an announcement to fans, saying play wouldn't resume until everyone was wearing a mask and social distancing.

KUTV2 sideline reporter Tony Parks was at the game and described the scene as Lewis "making it very very clear that they will not resume this game until they see masks on the fans."

"It is not an option," Parks said of the protocols at high school games in Utah. "This is something that has to be taken very seriously. They have very strict guidelines with the Alpine school district. When they say you must have a mask, they are saying that you can absolutely not see that as a gentle suggestion.This is mandatory. Put your mask on or this game will not resume."

Parks also noted that Lewis reminded fans that they had to be their assigned seats. Unlike high school games in the past, sitting anywhere you'd like or joining your friends in another section is not allowed.

"They now made it known to the students that you have to move to the section you are assigned to," he said. "You have to see the game stop, but you must do it. Everyone wants it to continue, but you must do your part. Collectively, follow the guidelines to give ourselves the best chance."

The game did end up resuming, with American Fork winning, 31-21. American Fork now sits at 2-0 while Timpview is 0-2.