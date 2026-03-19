The 12th-seeded McNeese Cowboys look to stay hot when they take on the fifth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament South Region on Thursday. McNeese is coming off a 76-59 win over Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference Tournament final on Wednesday, while Vanderbilt dropped an 86-75 decision to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday. The Cowboys (28-5), who have won 10 in a row, finished second in the Southland during the regular season with a 19-3 conference mark. The Commodores (26-8), who have won four of five, tied for fourth in the SEC regular-season standings with an 11-7 record.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. Vanderbilt is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest McNeese vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. The Commodores are at -730 on the money line, with the Cowboys listed at +513. Before making any Vanderbilt vs. McNeese picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated McNeese vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Vanderbilt vs. McNeese:

McNeese vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -11.5 McNeese vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 148.5 points McNeese vs. Vanderbilt money line: McNeese +513, Vanderbilt -730 McNeese vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks at SportsLine McNeese vs. Vanderbilt TV: truTV

Top McNeese vs. Vanderbilt predictions

After 10,000 simulations of McNeese vs. Vanderbilt, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last two McNeese games, and in six of the last nine Vanderbilt games. McNeese is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Cowboys to have three players score 12.3 points or more, including Larry Johnson, who is projected to score 15 points. The Commodores are projected to have six players score 10.2 points or more, led by Duke Miles, who is projected to score 18.3 points. The model is projecting 156 combined points as the Over clears in almost 70% of simulations.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. McNeese picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. McNeese, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.