The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday with No. 4 seed Nebraska taking on No. 5 Vanderbilt in the South Region. Vanderbilt (27-8, 11-7 SEC) beat McNeese in the first round to advance, while Nebraska (27-6, 15-5 Big Ten) knocked off Troy. That was Vanderbilt's first March Madness win since 2012. Nebraska, meanwhile, picked up its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Commodores are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 146.5. Before making any Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds for Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt -2.5 Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 146.5 points Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt -135, Nebraska +113 Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks at SportsLine Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt TV: TNT

Top Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). Nebraska's offense was in rhythm in the first round as the Cornhuskers knocked down 14 3-pointers in their victory over Troy. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, finished the regular season with four straight games going Over the total, and the Commodores scored 91 points against Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Both squads shoot better than 75% from the free-throw line, which is a critical when it comes to adding points late in the game. SportsLine's model is projecting that the teams combine to score 157 points, making the Over the clear value play in this second-round matchup. See the Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska picks

Now, the model has simulated every possession of Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.