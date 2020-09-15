Coming soon to your home: Paramount+. ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that it would be rebranding CBS All Access as Paramount+. But this is more than a new name: It is a digital-first reinterpretation created for ViacomCBS' streaming service builds on the innovative legacy of the Paramount brand and carries it into the streaming era.

You're here for sports. So is Paramount+. Along with the remarkable streaming library of originals and classics from our brands, Paramount+ will carry the heavy-hitting sports broadcasts that you have come to expect from the CBS Sports brand.

That includes our deals with UEFA for exclusive streaming Champions and Europa League broadcasts in the U.S. Game broadcasts of NFL on CBS, Golf on CBS, SEC on CBS, NWSL on CBS and more also will be key parts of Paramount+. And of course there is CBS Sports HQ, our 24/7 streaming sports news network that has you covered with deep analysis and expert picks.

But while you love sports, you probably also like some other things. Here's a brief look at what else Paramount+ will bring you, from today's announcement:

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in early 2021 as a rebrand of the company's current streaming service, CBS All Access. It will feature content from ViacomCBS' portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and its popular entertainment brands, like MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel. Additionally, the service will feature movies from Paramount Pictures. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics.

Looking forward to seeing you on Paramount+ in early 2021!