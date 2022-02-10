Connecticut has been the standard of NCAA women's basketball for years. It still is, but UConn had its 145-game regular season conference winning streak snapped by Villanova in a 72-69 loss on Wednesday night. The streak had dated back to March 2013 and was the longest in women's basketball history. The streak was actually 169 games counting conference tournament games.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd led the way with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including drilling four of her eight shots from three. In addition, teammate Christyn Williams chipped in 24 points and nailed four shots from beyond the arc. However, the rest of the Huskies' starting lineup only scored 14 total points.

Following the loss, UConn coach Geno Auriemma gave credit to Villanova and said they earned the victory.

"Games have to be won; they're not preordained," Auriemma said following the game. "You've got to lose at some point, otherwise you're not in a good conference. Losing to a good team like Villanova, they deserved to win. I thought today, they were way more physical than us. They just worked harder at it.

"This was just not a good day. Losing is part of basketball, and you have to figure out how it happened and then move on and get ready for the next one."

When UConn last lost to a conference opponent, it came against Notre Dame in 2013. Beginning in the 2013-14 season, UConn moved to the ACC and didn't lose a conference game in seven seasons there. However, UConn moved back to the Big East last season and produced a 18-0 regular mark in the conference, which included defeating Villanova 84-39 in the Big East tournament semifinals.

The loss to Villanova brings UConn's regular season record to 16-6 on the season.