Virtual Kentucky Derby: How to watch, pole positions, odds for the Triple Crown Showdown
The race will take place on the 1 1/4-mile track at a virtual version of Churchill Downs
coronavirus pandemicIn the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sports have been put on hold. Even the Kentucky Derby has been affected, as it was postponed until Sept. 5. But that doesn't mean that horse racing fans can't see some virtual action.
On Saturday, May 2, there will be a virtual Kentucky Derby that will pit 13 Triple Crown winners against one another. The race, which Churchill Downs is referring to as the Triple Crown Showdown, will take place on the 1 1/4-mile track at a virtual version of Churchill Downs. Some of the most celebrated horses in the history of the sport will be taking part in this virtual race.
Affirmed (1978 Triple Crown Winner) and Seattle Slew (1977) both have 5-1 odds and actually are the only two horses in this race that raced against one another in real life. In addition, 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2018 Triple Crown winner Justified have 6-1 and 15-1 odds, respectively. They are both the most recent horses to win the Triple Crown.
There is no real betting allowed on the race because it is a charity event. The closest you can get to gambling is visiting KentuckyDerby.com and trying to correctly pick the winner. Those who do select the eventual first-place finisher are entered to win the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
Odds and pole positions:
- Affirmed, 1978 (5-1)
- Assault, 1946 (20-1)
- Secretariat, 1973 (7-2)
- Sir Barton, 1919 (20-1)
- Seattle Slew, 1977 (5-1)
- American Pharoah, 2015 (6-1)
- Gallant Fox, 1930 (20-1)
- Citation, 1948 (4-1)
- War Admiral, 1937 (8-1)
- Whirlaway, 1941 (6-1)
- Count Fleet, 1943 (6-1)
- Justify, 2018 (15-1)
- Omaha, 1935 (20-1)
How to watch
- Date: Saturday, May 2
- Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Streaming: NBC Sports
-
How to watch: Arkansas Derby
Here's how fans can check out some live horse racing this weekend
-
Oaklawn Park odds, April 30 Pick 4
Handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has revealed his April 30 Pick 4 ticket for Oaklawn...
-
Arkansas Derby expert picks, best bets
Handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen nailed a $687 Pick 4 at Oaklawn last weekend and now...
-
Gulfstream Park odds, April 30 Pick 4
Bob Weir nailed the Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park on both April 9 and April 10, hitting for $827.65...
-
Churchill Downs to re-open May 11
Races have yet to be scheduled
-
LOL DFS picks, best advice for April 30
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, reveals his top League of...
-
Coronavirus live updates: No sports in France until Sept.; NBA to reopen practice facilities on May 8
The coronavirus is causing sports cancellations and postponements all across the world