Virtual Kentucky Derby: How to watch, post positions, odds for the Triple Crown Showdown
The race will take place on the 1 1/4-mile track at a virtual version of Churchill Downs
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sports have been put on hold. Even the Kentucky Derby has been affected, as it was postponed until Sept. 5. But that doesn't mean that horse racing fans can't see some virtual action.
On Saturday, May 2, there will be a virtual Kentucky Derby that will pit 13 Triple Crown winners against one another. The race, which Churchill Downs is referring to as the Triple Crown Showdown, will take place on the 1 1/4-mile track at a virtual version of Churchill Downs. Some of the most celebrated horses in the history of the sport will be taking part in this virtual race.
Affirmed (1978 Triple Crown Winner) and Seattle Slew (1977) both have 5-1 odds and actually are the only two horses in this race that raced against one another in real life. In addition, 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2018 Triple Crown winner Justified have 6-1 and 15-1 odds, respectively. They are both the most recent horses to win the Triple Crown.
There is no real betting allowed on the race because it is a charity event. The closest you can get to gambling is visiting KentuckyDerby.com and trying to correctly pick the winner. Those who do select the eventual first-place finisher are entered to win the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
Odds and pole positions:
- Affirmed, 1978 (5-1)
- Assault, 1946 (20-1)
- Secretariat, 1973 (7-2)
- Sir Barton, 1919 (20-1)
- Seattle Slew, 1977 (5-1)
- American Pharoah, 2015 (6-1)
- Gallant Fox, 1930 (20-1)
- Citation, 1948 (4-1)
- War Admiral, 1937 (8-1)
- Whirlaway, 1941 (6-1)
- Count Fleet, 1943 (6-1)
- Justify, 2018 (15-1)
- Omaha, 1935 (20-1)
How to watch
- Date: Saturday, May 2
- Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Streaming: NBC Sports
