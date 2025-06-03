Wake Forest was eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday, after an 11-5 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols cruised to victory thanks to a 7-run fourth inning, and it was in that inning where Wake Forest coach Tom Walter made headlines for non-baseball reasons.

As Tennessee's Andrew Fischer stepped up to the plate, ESPN's cameras turned to Walter in the dugout. Walter then appeared to say an expletive followed by a homophobic slur before Fischer cracked a two-run home run that put Tennessee up 8-2.

On Tuesday, Walter made an apology for the incident that was posted on Wake Forest's official website. He called it an "outburst," and admitted he used language that was inappropriate. Although, Walter says he does not specifically recall the moment.

"I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused. I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn't reflect my values or the standards of this program. Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC."

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie, who previously served as Tennessee's athletic director for one year in 2017, also released a statement.

"I am both surprised and deeply disappointed in our head baseball coach Tom Walter for his outburst during last night's baseball game. I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference."

Walter has served as Wake Forest's head coach since 2010, and is the program's second-winningest coach all time behind George Greer. In 2023, he was named the ACC Coach of the Year after the Demon Deacons posted an impressive 54-12 record.