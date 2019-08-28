Wanna bet? Here's where all 50 states stand on the legalization of sports gambling

It's been nearly a year-and-a-half since the United States Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision to strike down the federal ban on sports gambling that prohibited betting on sports in most states. Since that ruling, which left the legality of sports gambling up to state-level government, several states swiftly moved to legalize sports betting.

Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, Nevada was the only state in which a bettor could wager on the results of a game. But since the federal ban was lifted last May, another 11 states have fully legalized sports gambling, with several more in the process of doing so. Many others are introducing new legislation proposals that would open the door to sportsbooks.

Here's a state-by-state examination of where the country stands on sports gambling.

Alabama: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A proposed bill was introduced this April that would create an Alabama Sports Wagering Commission to oversee regulation of sports betting in the state. Under the proposed bill, bettors would be able to gamble on pro and college sports.

Alaska: Not legal.

There has been no movement in legalizing sports betting in Alaska.

Arizona: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A new bill proposed in January would exclusively permit federally recognized Native American tribes with a gaming license to operate sportsbooks within the state.

Arkansas: Legal.

The state's first official sportsbook (Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort) began operating in July, and there will be multiple others on the way, though the state is still prohibiting mobile online wagering.

California: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

There's currently a proposed constitutional amendment and a pending voter referendum that could make sports gambling legal in the near future.

Colorado: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A bill proposed in April looks to grant a limited number of licenses for legalized sports gambling as early as 2020.

Connecticut: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Earlier this year, lawmakers pushed forward two separate sports betting bills -- one that would allow sports gambling state-wide at casinos, the lottery and off-track betting sites, and a second that would limit sports betting to the federal recognized tribes that operate the state's two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.

Delaware: Legal.

Less than a month after the Supreme Court's decision, Delaware moved to fully legalize sports betting. Three casinos began operating sportsbooks in June and the state is looking to add additional locations as well as mobile betting.

Florida: Not legal.

Florida Man is not allowed to legally gamble in-state. No legislation movement as of yet.

Georgia: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Proposed legislation filed in early 2019 would allow for sports betting on pro and college sports, but with no more than 10 sports gambling licenses handed out in the state.

Hawaii: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A bill proposed in January of 2019 would allow for the regulation of sports gambling through a newly-established corporation.

Idaho: Not legal.

No legislation proposed.

Illinois: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

Legislation was passed in June to allow sports gambling, though in-state collegiate games will be off-limits under the new law. It will make gambling lawful in a variety of locations both in-person (including at Wrigley Field) and online.

Indiana: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

The new law allows for both mobile and in-person gambling on pro and college sports. They've permitted 10 casinos and three off-track betting sites to take bets as early as September 1.

Iowa: Legal.

Iowa is one of the latest states to officially legalize sports gambling, with multiple sites beginning to take bets as early as August 15th. State law allows for betting on both pro and college sports.

Kansas: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A total of five sports betting bills have been proposed in the Kansas legislature, but none currently have a hearing date set.

Kentucky: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Kentucky has had multiple sports gambling bills proposed but likely won't see any movement until at least 2020.

Louisiana: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A Louisiana sports betting bill had been proposed, but state lawmakers wavered and failed to pass the law in time. It would have authorized sportsbooks for the state's casinos and race tracks starting in 2020, but now there's a significant delay in that timeline.

Maine: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Maine nearly passed a law that would have allowed in-person and mobile sports betting on pro and college sports (with the exception of in-state colleges), but the bill was vetoed by the state's governor. The state's legislature will likely look to get an identical or similar version passed next year.

Maryland: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Though legislature has shown interest in moving forward with legalized sports gambling, Maryland failed to pass a bill for the second straight year. They likely won't be seeing legalized sports gambling until 2021 at the earliest.

Massachusetts: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A number of sports betting legalization bills were introduced in 2019, including one from the governor that would allow residents anywhere in the state to place mobile sports wagers (not tied to land-based casinos) or bet in-person at two newly opened in-state casinos. If passed, the state could see legalized betting as early as 2020.

Michigan: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Michigan lawmakers approved a proposal that would give a sports gambling license to any casino in the state, but the state's governor vetoed the bill. The governor doesn't outright oppose the idea but is looking for a 15% tax rate on sports betting and a lofty initial licensing fee.

Minnesota: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Earlier this year a bill was proposed that would legalize sports gambling at the state's two horse-racing tracks, its 21 tribal casinos and potentially through mobile devices. That bill passed initial hurdles but it did not pass this session.

Missouri: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Missouri had several sports betting billed introduced this year but the state hasn't taken action on them yet.

Montana: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

Montana will officially legalize sports gambling in 2019 with both in-person and mobile wagering. Sportsbooks will be regulated through the state lottery.

Nebraska: Not legal.

Nebraska has not begun the process of legalizing sports gambling.

Nevada: Legal.

Obviously.

New Hampshire: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

New Hampshire will soon join the list of states with legalized sports betting, as the state passed legislation in June to allow in-person and mobile wagering. Bettors will be able to gamble on pro and college sports, with the exception of college games involving in-state colleges.

New Jersey: Legal.

New Jersey long advocated for legalized sports gambling and was responsible for the case that led to the federal reversal from the Supreme Court. As such, they wasted no time in legalizing sports gambling after the decision, opening the state's first sportsbooks on June 14, 2018. Atlantic City and the Giants/Jets NFL stadium, among other locations, now offer legalized sports wagering.

New Mexico: Legal, kind of.

The case of New Mexico is a rather interesting one, as the state hasn't passed legislation specifically allowing sports betting, but it's possible to legally bet in-state thanks to a loophole. Under the current state laws, sports betting isn't explicitly prohibited, nor is it a prohibited Class III game in the gaming compacts shared between tribes and the state. This has allowed the Pueblo of Santa Ana tribe to open their own not-outright-legal-but-also-not-technically-illegal sportsbook at its in-state casino.

New York: Legal.

New York actually passed a bill in 2013 that made sports gambling legal at the state level, but the state didn't open its first official sportsbook until July of this year. As of now, a majority of the legal sports wagering comes via upstate casinos, but state legislature is looking to pass a wider bill that also permits mobile/online wagering.

North Carolina: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

Gambling in North Carolina is run exclusively through the Cherokee tribe, and the state passed a bill in July that will permit sports gambling (including horse racing) to be part of that monopoly. As it stands, sports bets will only be accepted in-person at the tribe's two casinos.

North Dakota: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Lawmakers emphatically rejected a bill to legalize professional and collegiate sports betting this year.

Ohio: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Legislation has been proposed in Ohio but lawmakers are at odds over the regulation and oversight of sports gambling. It's not close at the moment.

Oklahoma: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A proposed bill would expand the tribal-state gaming compact to include sports betting, but no action has been taken yet.

Oregon: Legal.

Oregon is the latest state to join the list of those with legalized sports betting. They didn't need to pass new legislature because they already had limited sports betting legality established at the state level, but they didn't officially start taking bets until August 27. As of right now, they're only accepting in-person bets but there are plans to expand to online wagering as well.

Pennsylvania: Legal.

Six months after the Supreme Court reversal, Pennsylvania took its first legal sports bet at a casino sportsbook. Additional licenses have since been handed out and mobile/online wagering is also accepted in-state.

Rhode Island: Legal.

Rhode Island also opened its first sportsbook six months after the SCOTUS decision and currently offers sports gambling exclusively at two in-state casinos, but online/mobile betting is on its way.

South Carolina: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

Gambling in South Carolina is restricted solely to casino river boats but state legislature has proposed bills in consecutive years that would open the door to sports gambling. No action has been taken yet.

South Dakota: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A group of lawmakers proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would legalize sports gambling, but the idea was struck down by the state government earlier this year. There's still a chance that a petition could send it to a statewide vote on the 2020 ballot.

Tennessee: Not yet legal, but legislation passed.

State legislature approved a sports betting bill in the spring of 2019 that will allow betting online and on mobile apps. It appears there will be no physical sportsbook locations, at least for now.

Texas: Not yet legal, but legislation proposed.

A proposed bill would allow mobile and online wagering on pro and college sports, but it will require a referendum amending the state constitution to be approved by voters.

Utah: Not legal.

And very unlikely to happen.

Vermont: Not legal, but legislation proposed.

Very little gambling is permitted in Vermont to begin with, but there is a proposed bill to legalize mobile sports wagering in-state. There hasn't been much movement on the proposal yet.

Virginia: Not legal, but legislation proposed.

The state saw proposed legislation last year that would permit online sports wagering, with the exception of games involving Virginia-based colleges. If that bill is approved, it's not known if the state will eventually pursue physical retail sportsbooks. The bill is expected to be addressed at some point in the near future.

Washington: Not legal, but legislation proposed.

The state currently has two bills tabled. One would permit sports gambling at tribal casinos in-state, the other would limit sports gambling licenses to horse racing tracks. Neither bill would allow for mobile/online wagering.

West Virginia: Legal.

In August of 2018, West Virginia became the fifth state to legalize sports gambling. The state offers both in-person and online sports wagering.

Wisconsin: Not legal.

The state has not begun the process of legalizing sports gambling.

Wyoming: Not legal.

The state has not begun the process of legalizing sports gambling.

Wink of the CBS eye to ESPN and Legal Sports Report for some of the information used in the above story.

