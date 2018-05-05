Watch 2018 Kentucky Derby: Live updates, start time, TV, stream online, odds from Churchill Downs

mint julepsWho wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

There's more rain falling on Churchill Downs than ever before, but that's not going to stop the 2018 Kentucky Derby from getting underway. People have been lighting up social media with discussion of the horses and their post positions as 3-to-1 favorite Justify looks to overcome a 135-year-old curse and My Boy Jack looks to capitalize on the sloppy conditions, with $2 million at stake from Louisville at the 144th "Run for the Roses."

The annual Grade I stakes competition has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), took place.

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.

How can I watch, stream the race?

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds

Odds via KentuckyDerby.com

Post Horse Odds 1 Firenze Fire 62-1 2 Free Drop Billy 41-1 3 Promises Fulfilled 47-1 4 Flameaway 50-1 5 Audible 6-1 6 Good Magic 8-1 7 Justify 7-2 8 Lone Sailor 29-1 9 Hofburg 24-1 10 My Boy Jack 5-1 11 Bolt d'Oro 8-1 12 Enticed 54-1 13 Bravazo 68-1 14 Mendelssohn 6-1 15 Instilled Regard 99-1 16 Magnum Moon 13-1 17 Solomini 65-1 18 Vino Rosso 14-1 19 Noble Indy 55-1 20 Combatant 77-1

How should I bet?

Live updates

