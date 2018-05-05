Watch 2018 Kentucky Derby: Live updates, start time, TV, stream online, odds from Churchill Downs
Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's big race
There's more rain falling on Churchill Downs than ever before, but that's not going to stop the 2018 Kentucky Derby from getting underway. People have been lighting up social media with discussion of the horses and their post positions as 3-to-1 favorite Justify looks to overcome a 135-year-old curse and My Boy Jack looks to capitalize on the sloppy conditions, with $2 million at stake from Louisville at the 144th "Run for the Roses."
The annual Grade I stakes competition has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.
But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), took place.
What's the prize?
There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.
What time does the race start?
The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.
How can I watch, stream the race?
When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
Odds via KentuckyDerby.com
|Post
|Horse
|Odds
1
Firenze Fire
62-1
2
Free Drop Billy
41-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
47-1
4
Flameaway
50-1
5
Audible
6-1
6
Good Magic
8-1
7
Justify
7-2
8
Lone Sailor
29-1
9
Hofburg
24-1
10
My Boy Jack
5-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
8-1
12
Enticed
54-1
13
Bravazo
68-1
14
Mendelssohn
6-1
15
Instilled Regard
99-1
16
Magnum Moon
13-1
17
Solomini
65-1
18
Vino Rosso
14-1
19
Noble Indy
55-1
20
Combatant
77-1
How should I bet?
Live updates
You can follow along with all the action from Churchill Downs with our live blog and updates below. If you can't see the blog, please click here.
