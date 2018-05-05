Watch 2018 Kentucky Derby: Live updates, TV, stream schedule, horses, odds, post positions
Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's big race
Churchill Downs has been drenched by a record amount of rainfall, but the 2018 Kentucky Derby is still on. And no one's quite sure just who's going to come out on top as Justify looks to overcome a 135-year-old curse, My Boy Jack looks to capitalize on the sloppy conditions and a handful of other inexperienced Thoroughbreds eye the $2 million at stake from Louisville at the 144th "Run for the Roses."
The annual Grade I stakes competition has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.
But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), took place.
What's the prize?
There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.
What time does the race start?
The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.
How can I watch, stream the race?
When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
|Post
|Horse
|Odds
1
Firenze Fire
59-1
2
Free Drop Billy
43-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
47-1
4
Flameaway
43-1
5
Audible
6-1
6
Good Magic
9-1
7
Justify
3-1
8
Lone Sailor
23-1
9
Hofburg
27-1
10
My Boy Jack
5-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
8-1
12
Enticed
54-1
13
Bravazo
69-1
14
Mendelssohn
7-1
15
Instilled Regard
94-1
16
Magnum Moon
13-1
17
Solomini
66-1
18
Vino Rosso
14-1
19
Noble Indy
59-1
20
Combatant
75-1
How should I bet?
Live updates
