Watch 2018 Kentucky Derby: Live updates, TV, stream schedule, horses, odds, post positions

Churchill Downs has been drenched by a record amount of rainfall, but the 2018 Kentucky Derby is still on. And no one's quite sure just who's going to come out on top as Justify looks to overcome a 135-year-old curse, My Boy Jack looks to capitalize on the sloppy conditions and a handful of other inexperienced Thoroughbreds eye the $2 million at stake from Louisville at the 144th "Run for the Roses."

The annual Grade I stakes competition has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), took place.

What's the prize?

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.

What time does the race start?

The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.

How can I watch, stream the race?

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds

Odds via TwinSpires.com

Post Horse Odds 1 Firenze Fire 59-1 2 Free Drop Billy 43-1 3 Promises Fulfilled 47-1 4 Flameaway 43-1 5 Audible 6-1 6 Good Magic 9-1 7 Justify 3-1 8 Lone Sailor 23-1 9 Hofburg 27-1 10 My Boy Jack 5-1 11 Bolt d'Oro 8-1 12 Enticed 54-1 13 Bravazo 69-1 14 Mendelssohn 7-1 15 Instilled Regard 94-1 16 Magnum Moon 13-1 17 Solomini 66-1 18 Vino Rosso 14-1 19 Noble Indy 59-1 20 Combatant 75-1

How should I bet?

