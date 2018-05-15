Watch 2018 Preakness Stakes post position draw on Wednesday: Schedule, stream

Who wins the Preakness Stakes? And what huge long shot hits the board hard? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Preakness winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 8 recent Preakness winners.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is in the rearview, which means that it's time to look to the 143rd Preakness Stakes. The second leg of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday, but first we'll have to find out where each competitor will line up on the track at Pimlico in Baltimore.

The 2018 Preakness Stakes is expected to have an eight-horse field (down from the 20-horse field at Churchill Downs a few weeks ago), including Kentucky Derby champ Justify. At nine-and-a-half furlongs, it's the shortest of the three Triple Crown legs.

The race's post positions will be drawn on Wednesday, so here's how you can follow along.

Draw schedule

The post positions will be selected shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The draw is expected to take around 15 minutes.

How to stream

Live coverage of the draw will be broadcast via XBTV, Pimlico's official website and the Preakness Stakes' Facebook page.

How to watch on TV

It has yet to be determined if the draw will be broadcast on television.