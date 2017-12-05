WATCH: A hilarious diving board fail is the Twitter gift that keeps on giving

If you've been on Twitter this week, you may have come across this hilarious video of a poor girl absolutely butchering her diving board routine and flailing into the pool below. It's an excellent example of schadenfreude, as it's been retweeted more than 100,000 times in about 72 hours.

So this girl I volunteer with showed me this video last week of her leg giving out during a HS dive competition and I now watch regularly when i need a laugh pic.twitter.com/UalGTUeb9C — Lesley Goynes (@lesleygoynes) December 2, 2017

If you feel bad for the diver, you're not alone. While the internet quickly came together to make her misfortune go viral, a number of people also showed some solidarity by sharing their own diving fails. What resulted was a magnificent thread of hilarity.

We got water smacks.

Nope doesn’t ring a bell😂 pic.twitter.com/OxPDD8q8FL — Sarah Hamilton (@SarahHamilton_4) December 3, 2017

Are we sharing smacking videos now 😣💀 pic.twitter.com/azfy92cCqx — Sebby Rivera (@RiveraSavanna) December 4, 2017

We got very mean laughs.

You already know I gotta contribute to this thread #justdiveythings pic.twitter.com/BaJI0IsRYN — briii (@briana_negron) December 4, 2017

We got diving board smacks.

This is my all time best if I do say so myself pic.twitter.com/WcaakyoZuk — briii (@briana_negron) December 4, 2017

None of these were as physically hilarious as the original, but the thread ended up being way more enjoyable than initially anticipated. Plus, now the diver in the original video doesn't have to feel as bad about being laughed at by hundreds of thousands of people on the internet this week. She's certainly not alone.