WATCH: A hilarious diving board fail is the Twitter gift that keeps on giving

After a video of a diver's misfortune went viral, others showed solidarity by sharing their own failures

If you've been on Twitter this week, you may have come across this hilarious video of a poor girl absolutely butchering her diving board routine and flailing into the pool below. It's an excellent example of schadenfreude, as it's been retweeted more than 100,000 times in about 72 hours. 

If you feel bad for the diver, you're not alone. While the internet quickly came together to make her misfortune go viral, a number of people also showed some solidarity by sharing their own diving fails. What resulted was a magnificent thread of hilarity. 

We got water smacks. 

We got very mean laughs. 

We got diving board smacks.

None of these were as physically hilarious as the original, but the thread ended up being way more enjoyable than initially anticipated. Plus, now the diver in the original video doesn't have to feel as bad about being laughed at by hundreds of thousands of people on the internet this week. She's certainly not alone.

