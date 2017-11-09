WATCH: Australian jockey punches his horse in the stomach before a race

The incident was caught on camera and the rider has been suspended two weeks

Australian jockey Dylan Caboche has been suspended two weeks after punching his horse prior to a race earlier this week. The incident took place at a racetrack in Port Lincoln and was caught on video.

In the video, the horse, She's Reneldasgirl, can be seen acting erratically before Caboche dismounts and then punches her in the stomach. 

The race was the very first for 3-year-old She's Reneldasgirl, who finished in eighth place out of 10 competitors. 

The 22-year-old Caboche, who will begin serving his suspension later this month, has since apologized for his actions, saying he's "ashamed." Thoroughbred Racing South Australia released a statement regarding the jockey's punishment. 

"It is hoped this penalty - which will remain on the rider's record and will impact his earning ability - will send a strong signal to others," it said in a statement.

It's a good thing that the incident was caught on camera and resulted in a significant punishment for Caboche, as there's no way a rider should ever be allowed to get away with something like this. He better just hope that the horse he assaulted is a forgiving one.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories