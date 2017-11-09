WATCH: Australian jockey punches his horse in the stomach before a race

Australian jockey Dylan Caboche has been suspended two weeks after punching his horse prior to a race earlier this week. The incident took place at a racetrack in Port Lincoln and was caught on video.

In the video, the horse, She's Reneldasgirl, can be seen acting erratically before Caboche dismounts and then punches her in the stomach.

A local jockey has been suspended for two weeks for punching his horse before a race in Port Lincoln. Details in 7 News at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/7pnpCY68CI — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) November 8, 2017

The race was the very first for 3-year-old She's Reneldasgirl, who finished in eighth place out of 10 competitors.

The 22-year-old Caboche, who will begin serving his suspension later this month, has since apologized for his actions, saying he's "ashamed." Thoroughbred Racing South Australia released a statement regarding the jockey's punishment.

"It is hoped this penalty - which will remain on the rider's record and will impact his earning ability - will send a strong signal to others," it said in a statement.

BREAKING: Jockey Dylan Caboche who punched his horse yesterday says he's sorry for what he did and is ashamed @7NewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/txhejdvm3D — Elspeth Hussey (@ElspethHussey7) November 9, 2017

It's a good thing that the incident was caught on camera and resulted in a significant punishment for Caboche, as there's no way a rider should ever be allowed to get away with something like this. He better just hope that the horse he assaulted is a forgiving one.