WATCH: Baseball team's 6-year-old coach goes on angry tirade after getting ejected from game

The Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League have a small but mighty coach in 6-year-old "Coach Drake." And you don't want to get on his bad side, as an umpire recently found out.

Coach Drake, unhappy with a call in the outfield, headed out to have a word with the umpire, and it resulted in an ejection.

6-year old Coach Drake LOSES it after ejection. July 16, 2019

As seen in the video, Coach Drake waves his finger at the umpire and expresses frustration before the ump decides to toss him. Unhappy with the ejection, Drake storms off to grab a few props. He tosses bats and a bucket of baseballs and concludes his tirade by spiking his hat on home plate.

The dramatic ejection happened between innings and was, obviously, all in good fun.

Coach Drake first went viral when a video of his mound visit hit social media last week. In it, he is seen heading to the mound to give a pep talk to the players, who are three times his size.

The CUTEST mound visit ever.

Meet Coach Drake. July 9, 2019

In that video, the broadcaster states that Coach Drake has the most ejections in Northwoods League, and it would not be long after that game that he picked up another one.