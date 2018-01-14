WATCH: Basketball player gets clowned by uniformed police officer in a game of 1-on-1

Police officers are entrusted with protecting and serving the community in which they work, and one basketball player sure did get served by the 5-0 in a recent viral video.

In said video, an officer in full uniform is seen sizing up a defender in a game of one-on-one, then completely ethering him with a streetball move that the poor kid never saw coming.

After getting clowned by the cop, the kid knew what he had to do: He had to run. It was the only option to escape the shame and the jeers of his peers who could not believe what they just witnessed. The poor dude just immediately ran straight out of the gym and, if he knows what's good for him, never returned.

At that point, you have to consider packing up your stuff, changing your name, and just going off the grid. At the very least, you have to give up basketball completely. There's no coming back from that.