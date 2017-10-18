WATCH: Brad Keselowski's winning dash cam view from wild Talladega NASCAR finish

Brad Keselowski won at Talladega last week in epic fashion, passing Ryan Newman on the last lap to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8. The 2012 champion outlasted a barrage of cautions to earn his fifth Talladega checkered flag, including "the big one."

CBS Sports has an up close look at the action from Keselowski's point of view. It includes everything from the dramatic last lap pass to the winning burnout and even the celebration in Victory Lane.

NASCAR has been streaming the playoffs on Twitter from different driver perspectives each week. Keselowski's win at Talladega was the second victory to be captured from a first-person point of view since the playoffs began. Points leader Martin Truex Jr. also accomplished the feat in the Round of 16 opener at Chicagoland.

"Through the in-car camera live stream on Twitter, our fans will have another compelling vantage point of the NASCAR Playoffs, where the energy and intensity of stage racing will be elevated to a whole new level," NASCAR marketing executive Steve Phelps said. "To provide this level of access on Twitter throughout the 10-week playoffs is a fantastic way to complement the viewing experience"

The initiative could be seen as a way to combat struggling ratings across sports. While the Round of 16 saw a ratings decrease in all three races, the Round of 12 has been much different. Charlotte's race held the exact same 1.8 rating as 2016 and Talladega saw a massive increase, earning a 2.84 rating, which is up 30 percent from the same race a year ago.

Here are some more interesting numbers per NBC Sports PR:

Sunday's @NASCARonNBC Cup Series race from Talladega had a Total Audience Delivery of 4.743 million viewers, +32% vs. 2016 (3.593M) — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 16, 2017

Viewership for Sunday’s @NASCAR Cup Series race on @NBCSports peaked with nearly 7 million viewers in the 6:30-6:45 quarter hour. — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 16, 2017

The Talladega @NASCAR Cup Series race finished with 5.2M live minutes streamed across all NBC Sports Digital platforms, +18% vs. 2016. — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) October 16, 2017

"Well, I think ratings are down across every single sport and the reason is that people consume sports different than what they used to," NASCAR Playoffs contender Denny Hamlin said in an exclusive interview with CBS Sports last week. "It's not all on TV anymore. It's through Twitter. It's through live streaming and it's very hard to figure out the numbers in which you can quantify that. How many viewers really are watching? I think the way people consume is different and until they come up with a better way to analyze that, it's going to continue to be down and it has been down across all sports.

"When I compare NASCAR to other sports, you know there's a lot of baseball players that are making a lot of money. We crush baseball every week essentially on ratings. Each sport has it's own model. Racing costs more money to do for the race teams but I think when you look at the entire weekend and what sport event is at the highest level, NASCAR is one of the top two or three events every single weekend, and even though it's down it's still one of the highest viewed and every week."

Hamlin finished sixth at Talladega and is currently fifth in the playoff standings heading into the cutoff race at Kansas this weekend. Behind him is young drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney followed by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Below the cutline are Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jamie McMurray.

"I mean just making the racing competitive and having good finishes, that's what fans want to see," Blaney said to CBS Sports on Wednesday. "They want to see good finishes and good, hard racing, and that's what the playoffs do. Playoffs make for really hard racing. They know drivers have to perform well throughout the stages at the end of these races. It's the season on the line and if you don't do well in these three races you're out and your season is over pretty much. At least your championship run is over. I think that's what makes it exciting."