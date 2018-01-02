WATCH: Bud Light gets crushed in hilarious beer can mascot race at hockey game

If the state of Wisconsin loves anything, it's sports, beer and funny mascots racing during sporting events. That's why it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Green Bay Gamblers (a junior ice hockey team in the United States Hockey League) found a way to mix all of those things together on ice.

If you go to a Gamblers game, there's a good chance you're going to see beer cans with human legs racing each other down the ice during intermission. If that idea isn't enough to sell you, maybe you need to see it in action.

Baw gawd! Bud Light is dead! He’s done! pic.twitter.com/EuqGVpNf0w — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 2, 2018

(Side note: How is it that Old Milwaukee doesn't have a spot in this race?)

That's certainly not the best showing from the guy in the Bud Light can, who basically found himself in his own personal Pit of Misery until he was dragged off the ice in shame. I'm not totally convinced that was a staged failure, but it was still funny nonetheless.

This isn't a new source of entertainment at Gamblers games, nor is it the greatest moment in the history of the intermission event. About a year ago we got this incredible video, which is a triumph of the human spirit.

Major props to the announcer in that clip for bringing a level of enthusiasm that cannot be taught or faked. "BUT HERE COMES BUSCH LIGHT﻿!" is a call that will forever live in the intermission commentating hall of fame.

With the Winter Olympics coming up, it's time we give some real consideration to including beer can ice sprinting into the list of competitions at the Winter Games. Think about it -- athletes strap on the suit of a beer from their home country and sprint to the finish line in a no-holds-barred, full-contact race for glory. That would be must-see television, and it's certainly not any more ridiculous than cross-country skiing while also shooting a rifle.