WATCH: Chase Elliott gets his revenge, wrecks Denny Hamlin out of NASCAR championship contention

Chase Elliott got his revenge on Denny Hamlin by knocking him out of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Hamlin ruined Elliott's chances at his first career victory in the Round of 8 opener at Martinsville, putting him into the wall in the final laps two weeks ago.

Hamlin led for 193 laps on Sunday and was in position to make a run for the win when he saw the 21-year-old Elliott come up on his bumper in the Final Stage. The No. 24 didn't quite spin Hamlin out, but the No. 11 got into the wall enough to wreck on his own just a few laps later.

Here's a look at how it went down:

Elliott finished the race second after being passed by race winner Matt Kenseth in the final laps and failed to make it to the Championship 4. History seemed to repeat itself; Hamlin was in similar position to win at Martinsville after wrecking Elliott, but was passed before the checkered flag as well.

In case you missed the crash at Martinsville that started the whole conflict, here it is:

Wow. What a wild restart that ends with Chase Elliott in the wall after contact with Denny Hamlin! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DXDHyzZBBM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 29, 2017

After that race, a fan even tried to fight the No. 11 driver. Hamlin later issued an apology on Twitter.

A Chase Elliott fan wants to fight Denny Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/kcGgfL6NNd — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) October 29, 2017

Brad Keselowski earned the final spot in the Championship 4 on merit after a lackluster 16th-place showing. He will join former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick as well as regular-season champ Martin Truex Jr. in the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway next week.