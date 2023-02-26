March Madness isn't here yet, but one Maine high school basketball game provided an excellent appetizer. The ending of the Class AA South boys' semifinal game between the Thornton Academy Trojans and the Bonny Eagle Scots was one you have to see to believe.

With just over 20 seconds remaining, Bonny Eagle hit a 3-point shot to take a 48-47 lead, but the frenzied finish was only beginning.

Thornton Academy's Will Davies drove the hoop, hit his shot, and drew an and-one. He hit the ensuing free throw to restore the Trojans' two-point lead. The Scots responded with an and-one of their own, and they took a 51-50 lead with just over one tick left on the clock.

All Thornton Academy could do was lob a desperation inbounds pass down the court to Davies. He caught it, took a couple steps, and lofted up a shot that dropped through the hoop at the buzzer. That miraculous play gave the Trojans a 52-51 win and sent them to the finals.

That last shot did come with some controversy about whether Davies got the shot off in time. When looking at the replay, it does appear as though Davies still has the ball in his hand when the backboard light comes on.

Asked about that final shot after the game, Davies wasn't even sure he got it off before the buzzer.

"I don't know," Davies said, via the Portland Press Herald. "Refs make calls."

Davies' shot punched the Trojans' ticket to the championship game against South Portland on Saturday, and Thornton Academy finished its season with a state championship. The ending to that game wasn't nearly as thrilling as Thornton Academy rolled to an 82-61 win.