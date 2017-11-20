WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives NASCAR champ Martin Truex Jr. a celebratory love tap

Dale Earnhardt's final ride wasn't glorious, but NASCAR's most popular driver had plenty of reason to celebrate. His good friend, Martin Truex Jr., clinched his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title on Sunday at Homestead to cap a brilliant, adversity-filled season, and Earnhardt was happy to toast the driver who won two Xfinity Series championships driving for Earnhardt Inc. early in his career.

"It's so good to see (Truex) win the title," Dale said on the live NBC broadcast afterward. "I was glad to have a hand in getting his career going ... He's just such a great guy. I am so proud of him."

It had been an emotional weekend for Junior, who started last in Sunday's race after changing engines. Before jumping into the No. 88 car for the final time, Earnhardt Jr. embraced his pregnant wife as fireworks burst and fighter jets roared over the track. After the checkered flag, Earnhardt partied with his crew and fans as Truex collected the Cup trophy, a cooler of beer propped on the hood of his car.

A season full of tributes for NASCAR's most popular driver culminated with one more: Earnhardt was the last one brought out before the four Championship 4 contenders. It was moments after a video aired about Earnhardt's impact on NASCAR, which was narrated by "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley.

As the video closed, Hartley said of Earnhardt: "Talent is a gift. Character is a choice."

Earnhardt was then brought on stage, where he tried to high-five as many fans as possible as he crossed to a separate stage. There, he signed dozens of autographs, then had a lengthy embrace with NASCAR security director Mike Lentz.

The tributes on Twitter continued to pour in before Sunday's race, and after it.