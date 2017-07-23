WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. loses radiator in final race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not finish his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 88 lost its radiator midway through Stage 2 during Sunday's Brickyard 400.

Junior was able to walk himself to the care center after the incident. He also expressed frustration earlier during a nearly two-hour rain delay regarding the start time.

The good news for the No. 88 team is that next week is Pocono, a track where Junior has won before. A victory at the Tricky Triangle next week would not only be a nice rebound, but also propel him into the playoff conversation. Unfortunately for him, it will be another 3 p.m. start.