WATCH: Danica Patrick, GoDaddy debut new-look commercial for 2018 Daytona 500

Danica Patrick's farewell tour has officially kicked off. One day after debuting the neon green GoDaddy No. 7 Chevrolet at Daytona 500 qualifying, Patrick and her long-time sponsor released their 22nd commercial together.

The commercial, expected to air during Sunday's Daytona 500, presents a different vibe than many are familiar with. At the height of their relationship, Patrick and GoDaddy were known for risqué advertisements that would draw people to their website for more information. This time around, the two are celebrating Patrick's graduation from a NASCAR driver to a successful business woman.

It's no secret that Patrick has been transitioning from the NASCAR track to the negotiating table, with the release of her clothing line "Warrior" last year. In this newly-released commercial, Patrick is seen wearing the clothes she designed herself.

"I'm leaving the track behind, but I'm not standing still. And with GoDaddy, I've made my ideas real," Patrick said to kick off the commercial. "I made my own way. Now it's time to make yours."

Some may have been anticipating the release of this commercial during Super Bowl LII as Patrick's 13 Super Bowl commercials for GoDady are the most by a celebrity in history. However, the Daytona 500 is only fitting given it's where Patrick made a name for herself by becoming the first woman to win the pole for NASCAR's most famous race back in 2013.

Patrick will not be starting from the pole for her final Great American Race after posting the 28th-fastest qualifying time this past Sunday. That spot belongs to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s successor Alex Bowman. Patrick will however have the opportunity to start as high as fourth with a strong finish in the second of the two Can-Am Duels on Thursday.

Regardless of starting position, Patrick will have one heck of a competitor in the grandstands cheering her on: boyfriend and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers is expected to bring the NFL star power to the track, we're not sure if it will ever top Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's appearance last season.