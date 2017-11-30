WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins gives 'Titanic' film study you never knew you needed

The Pelicans' All-Star big man breaks down the movie classic like only he can

DeMarcus Cousins is a very good basketball player, but did you know he is also a very good movie reviewer? 

I did not, at least until the Pelicans put me up on game with this outstanding video of Cousins going to work on dissecting "Titantic." It's not exactly a deep dive or think piece, but more of a SparkNotes recap of the film. Let's call them "BoogieNotes."

Cousins' BoogieNotes inform us of a story between a "rich girl" (Rose) who is "planning a nice little cruise out, you know, somewhere in the ocean" until Jack "finessed the whole situation" and "bagging the girl named Rose." Unfortunately, this love story has a twist. The ship hits an iceberg and "you know, of course it sank." 

Tragic. 

My favorite part is how audibly bothered Boogie is by the fact that Rose didn't share her floating door with Jack, causing him to freeze to death and sink to the bottom of the ocean. We all know you could have made room, Rose!

Between essentially murdering Jack in cold blood (literally) and throwing a priceless jewel into the depths of the ocean, Rose was a real selfish piece of work. 

Anyway, I'm going to need BoogieNotes on every movie from now on. Thanks in advance.

