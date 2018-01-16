WATCH: Errant pass knocks off high school basketball referee's toupee

Being a high school sports referee is a pretty thankless job. At best, you make a few extra bucks and no teenagers yell at you. At worst, you're standing around being verbally abused by angry sports parents and regretting every decision you've ever made in your life.

Or, if you're one unlucky Kentucky high school basketball official, you take an errant pass to the dome and lose your toupee in front of a whole gymnasium full of people.

That's just such a demoralizing sequence of events for the follicly challenged ref. Maybe worse than the act of losing the rug is being forced to bend over to pick it up, then re-secure it to your head. At that point, the secret is out and everyone knows it, so the ref should have just kicked that thing to the side and just played on in all his bald glory. That's a move that commands respect.

Instead, this poor blonde bombshell chose to show intense loyalty to his toupee and fight through the poorly-stifled laughter that came from throughout the gym. But now that this clip has made the rounds on the internet and the secret is really out, maybe there's a chance the ref feels a weight lifted off his shoulders now that he doesn't have to pretend anymore. Let the truth set you free.

Or, at the very least, he can use his newfound fame to start a GoFundMe for a more permanent solution to that issue up top.