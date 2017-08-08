WATCH: Fan rushes stage to steal darts trophy, gets swarmed by security

ESPN 8: The Ocho is still rolling strong. At the World Championship of Darts, the match was interrupted when a fan brazenly came onstage in the middle of Michael van Gerwen winding up for his shot. We can only assume that this is a normal occurrence. Security had a brief "wait... what?" moment before hurdling the gate and bringing the perpetrator down.

Wouldn't be the World Championship of Darts Final on ESPN 8 "The Ocho" Day if someone didn't try stealing the trophy mid match pic.twitter.com/nR9WUQx5TO — Eric Hubbs (@ehubbs13) August 8, 2017

Anyway, van Gerwen went on to win the trophy (and he wasn't even tackled carrying it out). It's not often that you get to see a man in a suit just strut on stage brandishing a trophy that he literally did nothing to earn, but that's what happens when you tune into darts: You see some never-before-seen stuff.