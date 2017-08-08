WATCH: Fan rushes stage to steal darts trophy, gets swarmed by security

ESPN 8: The Ocho is still rolling strong. At the World Championship of Darts, the match was interrupted when a fan brazenly came onstage in the middle of Michael van Gerwen winding up for his shot. We can only assume that this is a normal occurrence. Security had a brief "wait... what?" moment before hurdling the gate and bringing the perpetrator down.

Anyway, van Gerwen went on to win the trophy (and he wasn't even tackled carrying it out). It's not often that you get to see a man in a suit just strut on stage brandishing a trophy that he literally did nothing to earn, but that's what happens when you tune into darts: You see some never-before-seen stuff.

