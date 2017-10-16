Watch 'Fittest on Earth: The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games' on CBS Sports Network
What does it take to compete at the CrossFit Games? Check out 'Fittest on Earth' on CBS Sports Network
The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games on CBS Sports Network showcased world-class athleticism. Mat Fraser and Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling competition, and CBSSN is proud to bring viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how to make the Fittest Competition on Earth happen. The series will be eight episodes -- four focusing on the men, four focusing on the women -- and it will feature everything from behind-the-scenes action to competition on the floor.
The episodes will air once a week on Mondays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 27. Each episode will feature a different day of the competition and what makes it click. Here's the TV schedule:
"Fittest on Earth - The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games"
- Men's Competition Day 1 – Mon 10/16, 7:00 PM
- Men's Competition Day 2 – Mon 10/23, 7:00 PM
- Men's Competition Day 3 – Mon 10/30, 7:00 PM
- Men's Competition Day 4 – Mon 11/6, 7:00 PM
- Women's Competition Day 1– Mon 11/13, 7:00 PM
- Women's Competition Day 2 – Mon 11/20, 7:00 PM
- Women's Competition Day 3 – Mon 11/27, 9:00 PM
- Women's Competition Day 4 – Mon 11/27, 10:00 PM
Channel, stream
Channel: CBS Sports Network (check local listings)
Live Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
