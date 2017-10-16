Watch 'Fittest on Earth: The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games' on CBS Sports Network

The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games on CBS Sports Network showcased world-class athleticism. Mat Fraser and Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling competition, and CBSSN is proud to bring viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how to make the Fittest Competition on Earth happen. The series will be eight episodes -- four focusing on the men, four focusing on the women -- and it will feature everything from behind-the-scenes action to competition on the floor.

The episodes will air once a week on Mondays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 27. Each episode will feature a different day of the competition and what makes it click. Here's the TV schedule:

"Fittest on Earth - The 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games"

Men's Competition Day 1 – Mon 10/16, 7:00 PM



Men's Competition Day 2 – Mon 10/23, 7:00 PM



Men's Competition Day 3 – Mon 10/30, 7:00 PM



Men's Competition Day 4 – Mon 11/6, 7:00 PM



Women's Competition Day 1 – Mon 11/13, 7:00 PM



Women's Competition Day 2 – Mon 11/20, 7:00 PM



Women's Competition Day 3 – Mon 11/27, 9:00 PM



Women's Competition Day 4 – Mon 11/27, 10:00 PM



Channel, stream

Channel: CBS Sports Network (check local listings)

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.