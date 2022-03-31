A high school track and field event in Florida turned ugly on Saturday. The situation unfolded at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. when an athlete punched the lead runner in the middle of the 1,600m race, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

It was all caught on video from the stands (warning: the video contains graphic content and language).

The lead runner of the race, who is wearing white and red in the video, had yelled at the athlete wearing the black uniform to move when he was running around the track during an earlier lap, according to TMZ. The athlete in the black uniform wasn't competing in this specific race.

After being told to get out of the runner's way, the athlete in black then appeared to intentionally do it again despite the warning, which eventually led to the assault. According to TMZ Sports, it's not yet known if the lead runner, who fell to the ground immediately after getting punched, suffered any injuries as a result of the assault.

The Florida High School Athletic Association and local police were informed of the incident and as of Thursday no charges have been filed against the offender.