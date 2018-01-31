WATCH: German hockey player nearly gets run over by Zamboni during interview

The Zamboni knows it's a game of 'hit or be hit'

Hockey can be a dangerous game, as evidenced by the scars and incomplete smiles often worn by those who play it. After all, it's a sport in which players strap knives to their shoes and fire vulcanized rubber at one another.

But while there are plenty of occupational hazards that present themselves during games, the intermissions usually present a "safe space" for competitors. Usually.

That wasn't the case during a DEL game this week, when Stefan Loibl of the Straubing Tigers was nearly run over by a Zamboni (or an ice machine of a different identification). 

The close call came during the second intermission as Loibl gave an interview on the ice. Apparently, the Zamboni driver either didn't see that going on, or he was overcome with some rink rage. Either way, it looked like a very Canadian installment of "Grand Theft Auto" and the two broadcast employees nearly saw their lives flash before their eyes as they bowed to the mercy of the ice machine.

Luckily, disaster was averted and no one was seriously hurt, so we're all allowed to laugh. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories