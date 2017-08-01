WATCH: Guy with crazy hops jumps onto a refrigerator at a department store
Dexton Crutchfield's Instagram is full of him just jumping on stuff and it's insane
Many people grow up wanting to dunk, but Dexton Crutchfield can do one better. Crutchfield, who's no stranger to crazy feats of jumping is becoming a menace to department stores. He recently shared a video of himself jumping on top of a fridge. A lot of people would sprain their ankle just trying jump off.
Crutchfield's Instagram is chock full of him "deciding" to jump on things. Most recently he tried to jump on a dumpster that looked like it had nearly a foot on him (indeed, in his caption he said that it would be the highest box jump ever), but he came up just short. It's unclear how he can improve his vertical short of having springs in his shoes, but Crutchfield's career as a professional jumping bean looks pretty attainable. He has also been adding some minions to his videos recently for scale.
The image of Crutchfield directing them is kind of hilarious. "OK, stay here with your arms at your side and I'm going to clear you ... wait why are you walking away?" At least with him they know he'll make the jump.
