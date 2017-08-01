WATCH: Guy with crazy hops jumps onto a refrigerator at a department store

Many people grow up wanting to dunk, but Dexton Crutchfield can do one better. Crutchfield, who's no stranger to crazy feats of jumping is becoming a menace to department stores. He recently shared a video of himself jumping on top of a fridge. A lot of people would sprain their ankle just trying jump off.

Crutchfield's Instagram is chock full of him "deciding" to jump on things. Most recently he tried to jump on a dumpster that looked like it had nearly a foot on him (indeed, in his caption he said that it would be the highest box jump ever), but he came up just short. It's unclear how he can improve his vertical short of having springs in his shoes, but Crutchfield's career as a professional jumping bean looks pretty attainable. He has also been adding some minions to his videos recently for scale.

This Was As High As It Could Go But "I WANNA GO WAY HIGHER". 😈 A post shared by Dexton E. Crutchfield (@dexton4) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Getting My Workout In 😂😂 A post shared by Dexton E. Crutchfield (@dexton4) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

The image of Crutchfield directing them is kind of hilarious. "OK, stay here with your arms at your side and I'm going to clear you ... wait why are you walking away?" At least with him they know he'll make the jump.