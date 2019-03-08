Watch gymnastics on CBS Sports Digital: No. 6 Denver hosts No. 18 Nebraska, No. 21 Arizona State, Pittsburgh
Three top 25 teams will be facing off Sunday
No. 6 Denver gymnastics will have its work cut out for it at home on Sunday. The women's gymnastics team is hosting four-team competition that includes a pair of top 25 clubs. No. 18 Nebraska and No. 21 Arizona State will be going up against Denver and Pittsburgh on Sunday in a mile high showdown.
Nebraska went 4-1 last weekend, including a 3-1 showing in Toledo last Friday. The Cornhuskers also defeated Southern Utah the next day.
Arizona State took second at a meet last weekend at Penn State which also included Cornell and Yale. The Nittany Lions took first with a score of 196.375.
Pittsburgh has struggled in recent weeks, losing to Minnesota last weekend.
Denver has taken first in its last three meets, so the Pioneers are looking to make it four straight with a first-place finish at home.
Watch Denver, Nebraska, Arizona State and Pittsburgh in Denver
- Date: Sunday, March 10
- Time: 2 p.m. MT
- Location: Magness Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
2019 Gotham Stakes odds, expert picks
Hank Goldberg won big at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont
-
2019 Tampa Bay Derby odds, picks, bets
Jody Demling has nailed nine of the last 14 Preakness winners
-
Watch Auburn vs. USA college baseball
Everything you need to know to catch the Tigers take on the Jaguars in Mobile
-
Watch Delaware State Championships
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
-
World Drivers' Championship odds, picks
Nathaniel Smith has been in the black for five straight seasons
-
Bouchard's Twitter date getting a movie
Somehow, this story just keeps getting more and more improbable