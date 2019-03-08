Watch gymnastics on CBS Sports Digital: No. 6 Denver hosts No. 18 Nebraska, No. 21 Arizona State, Pittsburgh

No. 6 Denver gymnastics will have its work cut out for it at home on Sunday. The women's gymnastics team is hosting four-team competition that includes a pair of top 25 clubs. No. 18 Nebraska and No. 21 Arizona State will be going up against Denver and Pittsburgh on Sunday in a mile high showdown.

Nebraska went 4-1 last weekend, including a 3-1 showing in Toledo last Friday. The Cornhuskers also defeated Southern Utah the next day.

Arizona State took second at a meet last weekend at Penn State which also included Cornell and Yale. The Nittany Lions took first with a score of 196.375.

Pittsburgh has struggled in recent weeks, losing to Minnesota last weekend.

Denver has taken first in its last three meets, so the Pioneers are looking to make it four straight with a first-place finish at home.

Watch Denver, Nebraska, Arizona State and Pittsburgh in Denver

Date: Sunday, March 10



Time: 2 p.m. MT



Location: Magness Arena -- Denver, Colorado



Stream: SportsLive



