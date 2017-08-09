WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters drain absurd shot from a helicopter, call out LeBron

How do you sink a shot from 210 feet up in the air? Head to the chopper!

The Harlem Globetrotters are more than capable of showing out on and off the court. The talented group of basketball players sometimes decide to take time off from abusing the poor Washington Generals to show off some of their trick shot potential. Most recently, they nailed a basket from 210 feet in the air in Wildwood, New Jersey -- from a helicopter.

If you're wondering, this isn't as simple as dropping a basketball out of a helicopter. After the shot, the Globetrotters challenged some guy named LeBron James to hit the same shot.

No word from LeBron on whether he'll rise to this occasion, but for now the Globetrotters are sitting alongside the Youtubers "Dude Perfect" as the basketball trickshot kings.

