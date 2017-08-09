WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters drain absurd shot from a helicopter, call out LeBron
How do you sink a shot from 210 feet up in the air? Head to the chopper!
The Harlem Globetrotters are more than capable of showing out on and off the court. The talented group of basketball players sometimes decide to take time off from abusing the poor Washington Generals to show off some of their trick shot potential. Most recently, they nailed a basket from 210 feet in the air in Wildwood, New Jersey -- from a helicopter.
If you're wondering, this isn't as simple as dropping a basketball out of a helicopter. After the shot, the Globetrotters challenged some guy named LeBron James to hit the same shot.
No word from LeBron on whether he'll rise to this occasion, but for now the Globetrotters are sitting alongside the Youtubers "Dude Perfect" as the basketball trickshot kings.
-
Security tackles dart trophy thief
You never know what's going to happen on ESPN 8: The Ocho
-
Arm Wrestling trophy is the best ever
You may have to break your arm to get it, but the prize is worth it
-
Byron to drive No. 5 car next year
Byron has three wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year
-
Athletes suffer food poisoning in London
As many as 30 athletes and staff are reportedly dealing with food poisoning
-
Possible drivers for the No. 5 next year
The No. 5 is up for grabs with Kasey Kahne out of the Hendrick entry following the 2017 se...
-
Truex Jr. on top of NASCAR playoffs
With four races to go, 13 drivers have secured a chance at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series...
Add a Comment