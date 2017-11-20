WATCH: High school punter gets credit for 87-yard punt thanks to incredible roll

'Generous roll' doesn't exactly do this one justice

Stats and analytics are important tools when it comes to sports, but numbers often don't tell the entire story. 

For instance, take this punt from a recent high school football game in Chicago. The box score credits the punter with a monstrous 87-yard boot that travels from his own 6-yard line to the opponent's 7-yard line. While that stat is technically accurate, it doesn't account for the absolutely absurd roll that carries a relatively unimpressive kick about 50 extra yards downfield. 

Despite the game being played in the Windy City, it doesn't look wind is behind this sorcery. That means we can either chalk it up to the turf, an uneven playing field, or just an incredible anomaly. Maybe the punter's teammates trailing the football and ushering it further down the field somehow effectively willed the ball to keep going. Either way, this punter was gifted with some heavy stat-padding here.

What I can't figure out is why the team in white didn't jump on the ball and down it once they realized the roll was costing them valuable field position. Instead, they just watched on in disbelief as they were pinned back within their own 10-yard line. Not a great strategy!

