WATCH: Homecoming queen Claire Jeffress drills game-winning field goal

Claire Jeffress had a week to remember. The Dawson High School student was voted homecoming queen for the Pearland, Texas-based high school. Then, the next weekend, she went on to win Dawson a game with a game-winning field goal. Jeffress is known to have ice in her veins as a kicker -- she had a go-ahead extra point earlier in the season as well. Jeffress' kick over the weekend was a 30-yard conversion that gave Dawson a 38-35 lead with 1:08 left, and ultimately culminated in a win.

Jeffress followed the route that a lot of high school kickers do: she's a soccer player by trade. Jeffress had made all five extra points leading up to the game-winning kick, which as anyone who's gone to a high school game knows is no mean feat. She's hoping to play soccer in college, but she's no stranger to football. She's been playing since seventh grade, and it isn't to prove a point.

Story of the night: Pearland Dawson beats Pearland 38-35 on Homecoming Queen @Ccj_09 (Claire Jeffress) 30-yard FG Game Winner !! WoW pic.twitter.com/Otw6GDPMQY — Ric Renner (@RicRenFSSW) October 21, 2017

"I didn't want to make the team because I was a girl. I didn't want it to be some special factor," Jeffress said to TMC News. "I wanted to make it because I deserved to be on the team. They understood that."

As for the kick itself, Jeffress displayed the mentality that every coach loves to see out of a kicker.

"I just wanted to do what I've always done and not think of it as any big deal," she told The Houston Chronicle. "My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job."

Jeffress did her job, but whether Jeffress wanted it to be special or not, head coach Eric Wells thought that the headline deserved some recognition.

"Homecoming queen knocks it through, Dawson wins. You have to love that."