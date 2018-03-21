WATCH: Icelandic basketball announcer's buzzer-beater call is nothing but 'NEI!'

The world is full of sportscasters losing their minds in other languages, and people loving to hear them do it. My Facebook feed tends to be populated with Spanish casters screaming "GOAL" at the top of their lungs. There's just a lot of enthusiasm that can be conveyed in other languages, and Icelandic is no exception.

Iceland's basketball playoffs are apparently happening, and no one is more enthusiastic than this guy.

Hey @SportsCenter I think we have a number one for you. This happened in Iceland last night. The game winning buzzer in Game 2 of the playoffs. PM for great TV quality. We have copyright of this. pic.twitter.com/4Up2xcWE1v — Domino's Körfukvöld (@korfuboltakvold) March 21, 2018

"Nei" translates to "no," which leaves me with more questions than answers. Was he in utter disbelief? Was he a fan of the team that had just lost in heartbreaking fashion? Did he play for the team that just lost in heartbreaking fashion? There's no real way to know, outside of learning Icelandic. All I know is that he is really excited for one reason or another.

Easily the best part is the prolonged "NEIIIIII" after the first couple. It reminds me of this all-time great glitch in the game "Heavy Rain," where the main character repeatedly yells "SHAUN," completely unaware of what's happening around him. Luckily, the stakes around this game were a bit lower, although this announcer might disagree.