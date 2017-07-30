WATCH: Jimmie Johnson crashes out of NASCAR race at Pocono
Johnson has now crashed out of three of his last four races
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is done for the day at Pocono Raceway. Johnson made contact with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne, who won last week at Indianapolis, just 59 laps into Sunday's Overton's 400.
Johnson has now crashed out of three of his last four races. Despite the recent struggles, Johnson's three wins are tied for the most in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season. The No. 48 would be second in the standings if the playoffs were to start today.
