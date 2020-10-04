Every time NASCAR heads to Talladega, you can expect 'The Big One' to happen. Sunday afternoon was no different as Kurt Busch went flying through the air late in Stage 2.

Jimmie Johnson got loose racing between Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer and turned into Busch, who went up the race track before going airborne on top of Cole Custer's No. 41. Busch was able to climb out of his car after the wreck.

Busch had already secured his ticket to the Round of 8 after winning last week at Las Vegas. Bowyer, another playoff driver, also incurred heavy damage and had to get out of his car as well. Bowyer will now likely need to win at the Charlotte Roval next week in order to advance.

Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch were the other playoff drivers involved in the 10-car pile-up but stayed in the race. Busch was also involved in a wreck with 3 laps to go in Stage 1 that ended the day for Round of 12 driver Aric Almirola.

One non-playoff driver that saw his day come to an end in 'The Big One' was Brendan Gaughan. The 45-year-old was making his final NASCAR Cup Series start.