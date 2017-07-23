WATCH: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. involved in fiery wreck at NASCAR Brickyard 400

Kyle Busch's winless streak will continue after he collided with Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Each driver committed to racing each other hard on the Lap 111 restart, causing the No. 78 to bobble under the No. 18, which sent both cars spinning into Turn 1. Busch and Truex Jr. were running in the top spots at the time.

Busch edged out Truex Jr. in both Stage 1 and 2, earning valuable playoff points. The No. 18 started on the pole and was going for its third consecutive victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Busch has yet to clinch a playoff spot.

Both drivers emerged from the wreck OK.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also knocked out of the race after losing his radiator. It was Junior's final race at Indy.